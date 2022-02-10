Woman bites CTA bus driver in West Town

A CTA bus driver was bitten by a passenger after getting into an argument Wednesday night in the West Town neighborhood.

About 11:20 p.m., the 31-year-old CTA driver was traveling eastbound in the 1400 block of West Chicago Avenue when a 39-year-old woman who had entered the bus dropped some items, police said.

The driver told her she had dropped her things and the woman started swearing at him and attempting to reach around the glass guard to grab the driver while the bus was moving, police said.

The driver stopped the bus and tried to push away her hands. The woman then bit him on the arm before exiting the bus, police said.

She was taken into custody at the scene.

The CTA driver was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The woman appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, according to preliminary information from CPD.