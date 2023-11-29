Woman whose body was found on side of road in Lake County identified, cause of death revealed

A woman whose body was found on the side of the road in suburban Chicago Wednesday morning has been identified, and her cause of death revealed.

Around 7 a.m., Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded to Hunt Club Road just south of Route 173 after receiving several 911 calls about a possible body on the side of the road.

When officers arrived at the scene, the woman's body was found on the east side of the roadway in a black plastic bag. Investigators believe her body was dumped during the early morning hours.

"Based on preliminary information, it appears she's in her 30s and she did sustain trauma to her body. Detectives responded and believe she was a victim of homicide," said Chris Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff's office.

According to the Lake County Coroner's Office, the victim is 39-year-old Megan Lewis of Chicago. Preliminary autopsy results indicate she died from strangulation.

Authorities are not releasing many details about the case just yet. The woman's body was located less than two minutes from I-94 surrounded by farm land with no surveillance cameras in sight. There are only three homes in the immediate area.

Neighbors told FOX 32 off camera that they didn't see any activity beforehand. K-9 units were also at the scene sniffing and searching for any leads to the killer.