Woman booted from dating app after viral callout of Matthew Perry: ‘I should’ve expected it’

Kate Haralson, a TikTok user who recently went viral when she called out actor Matthew Perry for matching with her when she was 19, claims she was kicked off the popular dating app for violating its privacy rules.

The now-20-year-old said in an interview with Page Six that she "should have expected" the permaban was coming but that she feels "fine about it" seeing as she "never really used" the elite dating app "anymore anyways."

The app's "Removal of a Member" section states, "Every member is expected to follow our simple rules of respect, trust, and privacy. There are plenty of places across the internet where an expectation of behavioral standards and respect for other users isn’t required."

Earlier in the week, Haralson shared a now-deleted video to the popular social video app TikTok of herself FaceTiming with the "Friends" alum, 51, when the two "matched" on Raya last May.

Haralson told Page Six that she had set her app preferences to match with older men "for the joke of it," and added that "It kind of felt weird talking to someone my dad’s age and it just felt not right, especially when he knew how young I was."

Perry – who recently became engaged to Molly Horowitz – allegedly insisted on moving their chats from Raya to FaceTime "almost immediately," Haralson claimed to the outlet.

While the Tik Tok user does not claim Perry crossed the line, she said she became uncomfortable when the actor discussed their age difference. The 31-year age gap was apparently an initial topic of concern for Perry as well as he allegedly asked Haralson point-blank, "Am I as old as your dad?"

Haralson, who works as a celebrity assistant, confirmed she never met up with Perry in person – but claims the actor allegedly tried.

"Maybe one day you can get a COVID test and come over," she claimed Perry once said to her.

Haralson said of her decision to post their call on TikTok, "A lot of people were saying I’m a bully and mean for posting this, and it made me feel kind of bad, but at the same time, I feel like a lot of guys in Hollywood are talking to all these young girls and it’s something that I think a lot of people should be aware of."

Haralson said it was her friend who recorded a clip of her FaceTime conversation with Perry. The celeb assistant admitted she "never really had any intention of posting it," but decided to after user Nivine Jay's post of Affleck went viral.

Haralson concluded, "Honestly, it’s not really OK for these older guys to be talking to such young girls."

Reps for Perry and Raya did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

