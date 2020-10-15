Woman carjacked at gunpoint by group of men in the Loop

A 42-year-old woman was carjacked by a group of gunmen Tuesday in the Loop.

About 1:45 a.m., the woman was getting into her vehicle in the 700 block of South LaSalle Street, when four or five men walked up with guns and demanded the vehicle and her things, Chicago police said.

The woman handed everything over, and the men got into the vehicle and drove north on LaSalle Street, police said. No injuries were reported.

Area Three detectives are investigating.