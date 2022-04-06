Expand / Collapse search

Woman carjacked at gunpoint in the Loop

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
"There are too many young people in this room that feel unloved, and we need to change that if we are going to change the trajectory of their lives," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

CHICAGO - A woman was carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday night in the Loop.

The 26-year-old was walking to her car around 9:56 p.m. when two gunmen approached and demanded her keys in the 100 block of North Dearborn Street, police said.

The gunmen got into her car and drove off in an unknown direction, police said.

The woman was uninjured but was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital as a precaution, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.