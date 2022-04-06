Woman carjacked at gunpoint in the Loop

A woman was carjacked at gunpoint Tuesday night in the Loop.

The 26-year-old was walking to her car around 9:56 p.m. when two gunmen approached and demanded her keys in the 100 block of North Dearborn Street, police said.

The gunmen got into her car and drove off in an unknown direction, police said.

The woman was uninjured but was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital as a precaution, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.