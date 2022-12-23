Woman carjacked at gunpoint on South Side

A 29-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint after driving with an unknown man on the South Side Friday morning.

Police say the woman was driving with the man around 10:08 a.m. When they arrived in the 9200 block of South Drexell Avenue, he pulled out a handgun and demanded the keys to the car.

The victim complied, and the offender got away.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Area Detectives are investigating.