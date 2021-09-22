Woman carjacked at gunpoint on the Northwest Side

A woman was carjacked Tuesday night in the Belmont Heights neighborhood.

The woman, 38, was exiting her 2021 Jeep Cherokee around 9:48 p.m. in the 3500 block of North Orange Avenue when two males approached and demanded her property, police said.

One of the offenders held a gun to her neck while they took her iPhone and purse before driving off in her car, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The woman refused treatment at the scene, police said.

Advertisement

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.