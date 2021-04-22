Woman carjacked at gunpoint while parked in the Loop

A woman was carjacked at gunpoint while parked on Lower Randolph in the Loop Wednesday night, according the Chicago police.

The woman, 34, was sitting in her 2012 Red Honda Civic in the 200 block of East Lower Randolph Street around 9 p.m. when a man tapped on the window with a gun and demanded she get out, police said.

She complied and ran away as the man sped off in the car, police said. The woman was not injured.

Area Three detectives were investigating.