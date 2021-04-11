Woman carjacked by 3 suspects in South Loop

A woman was carjacked Saturday in South Loop.

About 8:05 p.m., the 55-year-old was in the 1100 block of South Clark Street, when she was approached from behind by three males who snatched her keys from her hands, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The woman tried to fight back but was pushed to the ground as one of the males fled in her black Audi Q5, and the other two males fled in the white Kia Soul the group arrived in, police said.

The woman taken to Rush Medical Center where her condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.