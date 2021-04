A woman was carjacked Sunday in Chatham on the South Side.

About 3:25 p.m., the 72-year-old was in the 7500 block of South Calumet Avenue, when she was approached by a person who demanded her personal property, Chicago police said.

The person took the woman’s car keys and fled in her Chevrolet, police said. The vehicle was found in the 8200 block of South Bishop Street, and a person of interest is being questioned by detectives.

