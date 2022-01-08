Woman carjacked in Lincoln Park Friday night

An 18-year-old woman was carjacked in Lincoln Park Friday night.

The woman was sitting in her car around 8 p.m., when an unidentified man opened the front passenger door and got inside.

Police said the man told her to get out of the car and leave the key fob inside.

The woman then exited, and the man fled in her gray Lexus RX350, police said.

No injuries were reported and nobody has been taken into custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.