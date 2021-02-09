Woman carjacked in McKinley Park

A 27-year-old woman was carjacked Tuesday in McKinley Park on the South Side.

She was sitting in her parked vehicle about 12:50 a.m., when a black SUV pulled up alongside her in the 2100 block of West Pershing Road, and four armed males jumped and pointed guns at her, Chicago police said.

The males demanded her vehicle and belongings, police said. The woman complied and two of the males jumped in her Chevy sedan and two returned to the SUV they arrived in.

The vehicles were last seen driving east on Pershing Road, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.