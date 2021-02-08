Woman carjacked in Wicker Park

A woman was carjacked Sunday in Wicker Park.

The woman, 31, was standing next to her 2010 Dodge Journey about 11:35 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when a male got out of a maroon SUV, threatened her and demanded her vehicle, which had been left running, police said.

The male got in the Dodge and fled west on North Avenue, along with the maroon SUV, police said.

No injuries were reported. Area Three detectives are investigating.

Last week, police warned residents of three recent carjackings in a single Wicker Park parking lot.

In January, 218 carjackings were reported across the city.