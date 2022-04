A woman was carjacked at a red light early Friday in the Loop.

Around 1 a.m., the 53-year-old was stopped at a red light in the 100 block of North State Street when someone opened her car door and forced her out while implying he had a gun, police said.

The carjacker drove off in her 2008 gray Lexus SUV, according to police.

The woman was not injured and no one is in custody.

