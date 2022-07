article

A woman was charged with stabbing another woman last June in the Bucktown neighborhood.

Shaynella Williams, 38, is accused cutting a 23-year-old woman with a sharp object on June 18 in the 1700 block of West North Avenue, police said.

Williams was arrested Tuesday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood and charged with aggravated battery, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

She is due Wednesday in bond court.