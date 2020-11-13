Woman charged in downtown Chicago looting from August

article

A 19-year-old Washington Park woman faces charges in connection to widespread downtown looting in August.

Renee Clay was arrested Thursday on the South Side on charges of burglary and looting, according to a statement from Chicago police.

Clay allegedly stole from a business Aug. 10 in the 1200 block of North Dearborn Avenue, police said.

She’s is among dozens of people charged with looting shops that morning throughout Chicago. Another round of looting hit the city in late May.

GET FOX 32 NEWS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

On Wednesday, police announced charges against Rahlea Camaron, a 21-year-old woman accused of looting a business Aug. 10 in the 100 block of North State Street.

Advertisement

Clay is expected to appear for a bond hearing later Friday.