Woman charged with looting Loop business

article

A 21-year-old woman faces charges in connection to widespread downtown looting in August.

Rahlea Camaron was arrested Tuesday in the South Loop on charges of burglary and looting, according to Chicago police.

She stole items from a business Aug. 10 in the 100 block of North State Street, police said.

Camaron, of the Austin neighborhood, is among hundreds of people suspected of looting shops that morning throughout Chicago. Another round of looting hit the city in late May.

She was released on bond after a court hearing Wednesday, court records state.