Woman charged in Gresham carjacking, robbery

article

A woman has been charged with carjacking a man Wednesday in Gresham on the South Side.

Secret Blackman, 23, allegedly took the vehicle and belongings of a 47-year-old man by force in the 8700 block of South Eggleston Avenue, Chicago police said.

Blackman was arrested Monday in the 8100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

She was charged with one felony count of armed vehicular hijacking and one felony count of armed robbery.