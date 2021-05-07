Riverdale woman charged with breaking into man’s home, stabbing him multiple times

A Riverdale woman faces attempted murder charges for allegedly breaking into a man’s home and stabbing him multiple times last month in Woodlawn.

Tatiana Daniels, 34, allegedly entered a man’s home April 6 in the 6100 block of South Drexel Avenue and stabbed the 56-year-old multiple times, Chicago police said.

Daniels was arrested Thursday in suburban Riverdale and charged with one felony count each of attempted first-degree murder and home invasion, police said.

She was scheduled to appear in bond court Friday.