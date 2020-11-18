Woman charged with DUI, child endangerment in Huntley crash

A woman is facing DUI and child endangerment charges after a crash with two children in her vehicle Tuesday in an unincorporated area near northwest suburban Huntley.

Melissa E. Sanchez, 37, was driving a Ford Escape south on Illinois Route 47 about 6:35 p.m. when she rear-ended a Toyota Tacoma near Foster Road, according to a statement from the McHenry County sheriff’s office. The Toyota was stopped in traffic waiting to make a left turn.

Authorities said alcohol was believed to be a contributing factor for the crash.

Sanchez was taken to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital with minor injuries, she sheriff’s office said.

Her two children, who were in car seats, were evaluated by paramedics at the scene before being turned over to a relative, according to the sheriff’s office. The 23-year-old man driving the Toyota was evaluated by paramedics but declined additional treatment.

Sanchez, a Highland Park resident, is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and two counts of child endangerment, all misdemeanors, authorities said. She was also cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, illegal transportation of alcohol and failure to notify of an address change.

Her next court date is scheduled for Dec. 10.