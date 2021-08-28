Woman chases robbers who took her cell phone, then one of them sexually assaulted her

A woman chased robbers from a Chicago train station, and was then sexually assaulted by one of the suspects.

Police said that on Friday night in Lawndale, four men approached the victim on the CTA Pink Line and took her cell phone.

She chased them from the train station at 43rd and West Cullerton. One of the robbers grabbed her and sexually assaulted her in an alley.

They also stole other items from her.

Overall, the description of the four men is vague. Police said one did have a tattoo on his left forearm of a name that begins with the letter "F".

