Child, woman escape fire by falling from 2nd-floor window

A woman and young child escaped from a burning apartment building in the Clearing neighborhood Wednesday by falling from a second-floor window.

The woman dropped the boy, about 5 years old, from the window to people standing below who broke the child’s fall, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

The woman then jumped from the window and suffered several fractures, Langford said.

Firefighters showed up to the blaze about noon at a three-story building in the 6600 block of West 63rd Street, Langford said. The fire, which started on the second floor, was quickly extinguished.

The child and woman were both listed in serious-to-critical condition, Langford said.

The child was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized. The woman went to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.