Woman critically injured in shooting on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old woman was critically wounded in a shooting on Chicago's West Side Saturday morning, police said.
According to police, the woman was driving northbound in the 900 block of south Austin at 1:35 a.m., when someone in a red sedan fired shots.
The woman was struck in the back and taken to Loyola Hospital in critical condition, police said.
There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.