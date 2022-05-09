Woman critically injured in West Side hit-and-run

A woman was critically injured in a hit-and-run early Monday in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 28-year-old was standing on the street around 1:45 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Arthington Street when she was struck by a white SUV that fled the scene, police said.

She was taken by paramedics to Stroger Hospital where she is listed in critical condition, according to officials.

No one is in custody as CPD's Major Accidents unit investigates.