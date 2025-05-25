Woman critically injured after being shot in South Side apartment complex hallway: police

The Brief A 26-year-old woman was shot in the back and critically injured Sunday afternoon in the hallway of a South Side apartment building, police said. The shooter has not been identified or arrested; the investigation is ongoing.



A 26-year-old woman is hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot in the hallway of a South Side apartment building, police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 7300 block of South Chappel Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Authorities said the woman was in the hallway of an apartment complex when an unknown offender shot her in the back.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition.

What's next:

Police have not said if anyone is in custody in connection with the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.