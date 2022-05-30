Woman critically wounded in Washington Park shooting

A woman was shot in the head while driving early Monday in the Washington Park neighborhood.

The 40-year-old was traveling in her car around 12:02 a.m. when someone in another vehicle started shooting at her in the 5100 block of South Prairie Avenue, police said.

She was shot twice in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.