Woman critically wounded in Woodlawn shooting

A woman was shot and critically wounded Tuesday morning in the Woodlawn neighborhood on the South Side.

The 21-year-old woman was in an alley about 9:51 a.m. in the 6200 block of South Rhodes Avenue when she heard shots and felt pain, police said.

She suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and arm and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

