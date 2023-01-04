Woman dead after being found on road in Wheaton with severe traumatic injuries; police seek video surveillance

article

A woman is dead after being found on the road in Wheaton with severe traumatic injuries Monday night.

At about 8:15 p.m., Wheaton police responded to the 900 Block of West Roosevelt Road for a woman lying in the roadway.

According to police, a motorist observed the woman and called 911.

The woman, identified as 31-year-old Paige M. Donahue, suffered severe traumatic injuries.

She was transported to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

Police are investigating this incident. They are not ruling out this being a hit-and-run crash.

Residents in the area are being asked to check their doorbell cameras and security systems for any suspicious activity between 8 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Patti Potter at 630-260-2059.