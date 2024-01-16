Expand / Collapse search

Woman found dead in Loop office building: Chicago police

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Loop
CHICAGO - Chicago police are conducting a death investigation after a woman was found dead in an office in the Loop on Monday night. 

A 40-year-old woman was found unresponsive by a cleaning crew at a business office in the first block of North Wacker Drive at approximately 10:48 p.m. 

She was found in an office on the sixth floor. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Area detectives are investigating. Police did not provide any further information. 