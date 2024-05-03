Woman dies after being ejected from motorcycle in Aurora crash

A woman is dead after she was ejected from a motorcycle in Aurora Monday evening.

At about 5:02 p.m. on Monday, Aurora police were dispatched to Butterfield Road and Savannah Drive for a motorcycle crash.

While investigating, officers determined that a 2021 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling eastbound on Butterfield Road and attempted to make a U-turn in the roadway.

While turning, a 1990 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling eastbound on Butterfield Road could not stop and struck the driver's side of the vehicle.

A 30-year-old man from Batavia was driving the motorcycle and a 29-year-old woman from Cortland was a passenger.

The driver was ejected from the motorcycle and came to rest off the roadway.

The woman was ejected into the westbound lanes of Butterfield Road, where she collided with a westbound vehicle.

Both were transported to an area hospital. The driver was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and the woman was treated for life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle, a 37-year-old woman from Naperville and her passenger, a 37-year-old man from North Aurora were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, the Aurora Police Department learned that the motorcycle passenger, identified as Nicole Ross, died as a result of her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by APD’s Traffic Division.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Traffic Division at 630-256-5330.