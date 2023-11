A woman died in an apartment fire Friday afternoon in Douglas on the South Side.

About 12:40 p.m., officers received a call of an arson at an apartment in the 2900 block of South State Street, Chicago police said.

Joyce Smith, 75, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

It was unclear what started the fire.

No one was reported in custody.