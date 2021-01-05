Woman dies in Porter County crash with semi

A 29-year-old Valparaiso woman died after crashing head-on with a semitrailer Monday afternoon in Porter County.

Blythe Leer was the sole occupant of a car that hit the semi near State Road 149 and County Road 875 N, according to the Porter County coroner’s office.

A southbound semitrailer swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle turning left and struck another car in the oncoming lane, the Porter County sheriff’s office said in a statement. The semi also collided with the initial car the driver was trying to avoid.

Leer was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.