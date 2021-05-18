Woman, dog attacked by coyote protecting pups: Bolingbrook police

Animal control officers say a coyote that attacked a woman walking her dog in suburban Bolingbrook may have been protecting her den of pups.

The incident was reported Sunday on the Lily Cache Creek Trail, according to Bolingbrook police. The trail is currently closed until further notice.

The coyote snarled and nipped at the woman's heels, but neither she nor the dog were injured, police say.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

Authorities say coyotes are generally fearful of humans and will try to avoid contact, but will protect their dens and pups if they feel threatened.

If you come into contact with a coyote, authorities say you should not attempt to run, but yell at it to make the coyote back off.

Advertisement

Coyotes are protected under Illinois wildlife code.