Woman dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wound

Chicago police are investigating after a woman was dropped off at a Chicago hospital with a gunshot wound Monday morning.

A 23-year-old woman was left at Mt. Sinai Hospital at 3:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the shin.

The victim told police that she was outside when she heard arguing and a gunshot. She was unable to provide the location of the incident or any further information.

No other injuries were reported. There is no one in custody at this time. Area Four detectives are investigating.