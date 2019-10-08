Woman falsely reports armed robbery in Kane County: prosecutors

article

An Aurora woman is accused of falsely reporting an armed robbery at a west suburban post office in unincorporated Kane County.

Zelpha K. Moore, 47, was charged with two felony counts of disorderly conduct and obstructing justice, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said.

On May 2, she allegedly told a sheriff’s deputy that an armed robbery had occurred at the U.S. Post Office in the 1N block of LaFox Road, prosecutors said. La Fox is located west of St. Charles.

Moore was arrested on Monday, and she was released from custody the same day with her promise to appear in court, prosecutors said.

She faces a sentence of probation or between 1 and 3 years in prison if convicted, prosecutors said.