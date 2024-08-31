Woman fatally shot on Chicago porch, CCL holder returns fire as suspect flees

The Brief A 49-year-old woman was fatally shot on her Chicago porch while sitting with a concealed carry holder who returned fire at the fleeing suspect; no arrests have been made.



A woman was fatally shot while sitting on the porch of her Chicago home late Friday night.

Around 9:30 p.m., the 49-year-old woman was sitting with a 38-year-old man on the porch of a home in the 11800 block of South Indiana Avenue in West Pullman when someone in a dark-colored SUV began shooting at them, according to a statement from Chicago police.

The man, who was licensed to carry a concealed weapon, returned fire as the SUV fled the area, police said.

The woman suffered gunshot wounds to the face and arm and was taken to Roseland Hospital in critical condition, but she was later pronounced dead. The man was not injured in the shooting, police said.

Police recovered a handgun from the scene, but no one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are still investigating.