Woman fatally shot in head, leg on Chicago's South Side: police

A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood on Wednesday.

Shortly before 5 p.m., police say the female victim was on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 82nd Street when shots were fired by an unknown offender.

The woman was shot in the head and left leg, and transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Nobody was reported in custody.

Area Two Detectives are investigating.