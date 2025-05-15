Woman fatally shot in vehicle on Chicago’s West Side, police say

The Brief A 33-year-old woman was fatally shot Thursday afternoon while sitting in a vehicle. Three suspects approached her, and one fired multiple shots, hitting her in the head and torso. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she later died; police are still investigating.



A woman was fatally shot Thursday afternoon while sitting in a vehicle on Chicago’s West Side, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Ridgeway.

According to Chicago police, the 33-year-old victim was approached by three suspects, one of whom pulled a gun and fired multiple shots. The woman was hit in the head and torso.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she later died. Her identity has not been released.

What's next:

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released.