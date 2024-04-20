Woman fatally stabbed at Ashburn home, Chicago police seek suspect

A woman was fatally stabbed at a home in the Ashburn neighborhood and Chicago police are working to find who is responsible.

The incident happened at 3:49 p.m. Saturday in the 7700 block of S. Trumbull, according to Chicago police.

A 20-year-old woman was found in the bedroom of a home, stabbed in the throat, officers say.

She was taken to Christ Hospital, where she later died from her injury, CPD says. Her identity hasn't been released.

One person of interest is being questioned and the investigation continues.