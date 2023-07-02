Woman found dead inside West Ridge home was murdered, Cook County Medical Examiner says

The death of a person found inside a West Ridge home Saturday afternoon was ruled a homicide.

The person, a female, was found dead inside the home in the 6100 block of North Campbell Avenue about 5:15 p.m., Chicago police said. Her name or age weren’t immediately known.

She died from multiple injuries stemming from assault, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No one was in custody Sunday.