Woman found dead with gunshot wound in Northwest Side home

A 29-year-old woman was found dead Thursday in a home on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

Police officers responded to the home in the 2100 block of N. Nashville in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood to conduct a well-being check.

After entering the home, police say officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to her chin.

She was pronounced dead the scene, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Area Five Detectives are investigating.

Advertisement

No further details were immediately available.