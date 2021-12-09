Woman found dead with gunshot wound in Northwest Side home
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old woman was found dead Thursday in a home on Chicago’s Northwest Side.
Police officers responded to the home in the 2100 block of N. Nashville in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood to conduct a well-being check.
After entering the home, police say officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to her chin.
She was pronounced dead the scene, police said.
Area Five Detectives are investigating.
No further details were immediately available.