A woman was found dead with her legs, arms and wrists tied in an alley Sunday on the Near West Side, police said.

A person discovered the woman’s body as they were throwing out the trash about 8:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of West Gladys Avenue, Chicago police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s hasn’t released details about the fatality.

Area Three detectives are conducting a death investigation.