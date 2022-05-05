Woman, 42 found shot to death in Bronzeville
CHICAGO - A woman was found shot to death Thursday morning in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.
The 42-year-old was discovered by officers around 9 a.m. in the 4300 block of South King Drive with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. She has not yet been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.
Police said the shooting appeared to be domestic-related.
No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.
Advertisement
No additional information was immediately availalbe.