Woman found shot in the head in Chicago

A woman was found shot dead, sitting in a car in Chicago Friday night, according to police.

Police have rolled out a death investigation after a 42-year-old woman was found sitting in the driver's seat of a 2003, black SUV with a gunshot wound to the head. She was found just before 11:30 p.m., in the 3300 block of W. Cuyler – Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

There are no further details at this time.