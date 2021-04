A 56-year-old woman was found shot to death Wednesday morning inside a Joliet home.

Officers found a woman who had been shot dead inside a home about 6:45 a.m. in the 200 block of Illinois Street, according to a statement from Joliet police.

The Will County coroner’s office later identified her as Sonja Underwood.

Joliet police are conducting a homicide investigation.