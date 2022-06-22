Woman found shot to death in Oak Park parking lot

A woman was found shot dead early Wednesday in a parking lot in west suburban Oak Park.

Police responded to a report of shots fired around 1:52 a.m. in the 100 block of Chicago Avenue where they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her age is unknown. She has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

A witness said they saw two males approach her from behind, fire one shot, take items from her and flee the scene in a dark Chrysler.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Oak Park police at (708) 386-3800. Anonymous tips can be left at (708) 434-1636.