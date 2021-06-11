Woman found shot to death in West Pullman; 2 in custody after SWAT standoff

Two people were placed into custody following a stand-off with SWAT units responding to a man seen running the scene of a fatal shooting in the West Pullman neighborhood.

Just after midnight Friday, a woman was found lying unresponsive on a sidewalk in the 12200 block of South Union Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head and pronounced dead at the scene, Chicago police said.

Witnesses saw a possible male shooter run from the scene into a nearby building, according to police.

SWAT units responded and remained on the scene until about 3:30 a.m. when two men were taken into custody, police said.

A second victim, a 26-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the hip and was treated and released from St. Bernard Hospital, police said. He would not tell officers who shot him and would not provide information on the circumstances of the shooting.

According to police sources, the incident may be domestic-related.