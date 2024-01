A woman was hospitalized after she was found unresponsive on a CTA train Thursday morning in the South Loop.

CTA employees found the woman, whose age was unknown, on a train car around 1:35 a.m. near the Roosevelt station, police said.

The woman had a cut on her face and contusions on her body, police said. She was transported to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in critical condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.