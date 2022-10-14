Woman found unresponsive in Loop apartment with gunshot to the head: police

A woman was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to her head in a downtown Chicago apartment Friday afternoon.

Police say the victim, a 38-year-old woman, was found shot around 1:02 p.m. in an apartment in the 200 block of West Van Buren Street in the Loop.

The victim is at Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Area Three detectives are investigating.

A weapon was found on the scene, according to police.