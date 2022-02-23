Woman grazed in the head by bullet in Chicago's Humboldt Park

A woman was shot while driving Wednesday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The 26-year-old was driving northbound around 7:10 a.m. in the 800 block on North Kedzie Avenue when a dark-colored SUV pulled up beside her and someone inside started shooting, police said.

She was grazed on the forehead by a bullet and took herself to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in stable condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

